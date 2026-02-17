17 lakhs to sit for public exam in March 2026

CHENNAI: A total of 8.27 lakh students are set to appear for the Class 12 public examinations and 9.09 lakh for the Class 10 examinations this year. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday held a review meeting with department officials to ensure the examinations are conducted without any complaints.

According to data from the school education department, of the 8,27,475 Class 12 students taking the exam, 27,783 are private candidates. For the Class 10 examinations, 9,09,002 students will appear, comprising 26,196 private candidates.

The department also said 281 prison inmates will appear for the Class 12 examinations and 395 for the Class 10 examinations. Meanwhile, 25,051 candidates will write the Class 11 arrear examinations, including 5,944 private candidates.

Around 49,000 teachers will be deployed for examination-related duties each day, apart from over 4,900 flying squad members who will be on duty to prevent malpractice.