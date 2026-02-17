CCMC tables a deficit budget of Rs 126.7 crore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Monday presented a deficit budget of Rs 126.71 crore for the financial year 2026-27, outlining a range of development and welfare initiatives aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and public services.
Mayor K Ranganayaki tabled the budget during the annual session held at Victoria Hall. The meeting was presided over by the Mayor and attended by Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan, senior officials and councillors.
The budget earmarks funds for key sectors, including education, public health, engineering works, underground drainage projects, drinking water supply and solid waste management.
Among the notable announcements was the launch of an annual flower show at Semmozhi Park, touted as Tamil Nadu's largest botanical garden. The Corporation will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the exhibition and allocate funds to organise the event every year, with the aim of attracting more visitors and promoting Coimbatore as a tourism hub.
In the education sector, one Corporation school in each of the city's five zones will be upgraded with modern smart classroom facilities equipped with advanced information technology infrastructure. A total of Rs 5 cr has been allocated for this initiative, at Rs 1 cr per zone.
Additionally, Rs 10 cr has been set aside to construct auditoriums in Corporation schools that have adequate space, enabling them to host academic and cultural events.
To enhance students' language proficiency, language laboratories will be established in 10 Corporation schools at a cost of Rs 1.5 cr. These labs will use audio-visual tools to improve spoken English and other language skills.
Healthcare infrastructure will also see expansion, with four new Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) to be built in Saravanampatti, Kalapatti, Mettur and Velandipalayam at a cost of Rs 10 cr.
Further, Rs 3 crore has been allocated to expand the bamboo park at Kaveri Nagar in Ward 55, adding amenities such as a gym and a children's play area. An additional Rs 10 cr will fund enhanced facilities, including a spectators' gallery, synthetic turf and open ground, at the upcoming paralympic indoor sports complex in Kavundampalayam.
Despite the projected deficit, the Corporation expressed confidence that the planned investments would contribute to the city's long-term growth and inclusive development.