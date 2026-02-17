CCMC tables a deficit budget of Rs 126.7 crore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Monday presented a deficit budget of Rs 126.71 crore for the financial year 2026-27, outlining a range of development and welfare initiatives aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and public services.

Mayor K Ranganayaki tabled the budget during the annual session held at Victoria Hall. The meeting was presided over by the Mayor and attended by Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan, senior officials and councillors.

The budget earmarks funds for key sectors, including education, public health, engineering works, underground drainage projects, drinking water supply and solid waste management.

Among the notable announcements was the launch of an annual flower show at Semmozhi Park, touted as Tamil Nadu's largest botanical garden. The Corporation will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the exhibition and allocate funds to organise the event every year, with the aim of attracting more visitors and promoting Coimbatore as a tourism hub.