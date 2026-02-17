Chennai teen first in TN in JEE (M) session 1

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results and P Ajaiy, a Chennai resident, has emerged as the state topper for Tamil Nadu, securing an 99.999 percentile. Twelve candidates nationwide achieved a perfect 100 percentile.

More than 13 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main Session 1 across India. With Session 1 results declared, attention now shifts toward Session 2, for which registration is currently open and will continue until February 25.

The official qualifying cut-off for JEE Advanced will be finalised only after Session 2 results, examination for which will be held in April.