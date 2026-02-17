Congress MP Jothimani calls out BJP leader for ‘repulsive’ comments

KARUR: The Karur Town police have registered a case against BJP Karur district president Senthil Nathan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Congress MP S Jothimani during a party demonstration held earlier this month. The case was registered on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by Karur district Congress president Ramesh under five sections of BNS including intent to insult the modesty of woman.

In a post on X, Jothimani, a two-time MP from Karur, shared the video purportedly showing Senthil Nathan making objectionable comments against her and MP Rahul Gandhi on February 10.

She described the speech as “obscene and deeply repulsive” and said it was made with full awareness and intent. She alleged that reducing women in public life to targets of personal and vulgar attacks reflected a disturbing political culture. “I am making this public so that society can respond with the anger and condemnation that men with such rotten and degraded mindset deserve,” she said.

Responding to the controversy, Senthil Nathan denied making any inappropriate comments and claimed his speech had been misunderstood.