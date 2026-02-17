Damages by wild animals: Compensation for crop losses higher than that for human toll

COIMBATORE: Compensation for crop damage due to human-wildlife conflict in Tamil Nadu remains significantly higher than that paid for human deaths, injuries, and property damage.

Forest department data over the past decade (up to July 2025) reveal a worrying trend, with crop losses and compensation remaining consistently high except in a few years.

The year 2023-24 recorded the highest crop damage and compensation figures in the last ten years, underscoring the growing intensity of the conflict across the State.

In the financial year 2023-24, the department disbursed over Rs 10.70 crore as compensation for crop damage to farmers, while Rs 4.54 crore was paid to the families of those killed in wild animal attacks, including elephants and leopards. In 2024-25, compensation for human fatalities rose to Rs 7.7 cr, while Rs 7.04 cr was paid to farmers for crop losses.

Compensation for livestock deaths and injuries caused by wild animals have also remained high over the past three years. In 2022-23, compensation of Rs 12.04 lakh was paid on this count and it increased to Rs 14.9 lakh in 2023-24 and Rs 15.44 lakh in 2024-25, indicating a steady rise in such incidents.

According to a senior forest department official, crop damage is significantly higher in the Western Ghats region —covering Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and extending to Kanniyakumari — compared to the Eastern Ghats belt from Sathyamangalam to Hosur.