Farm workers in Tamil Nadu moving to industries a positive structural shift: Survey

CHENNAI: State Planning Commission executive vice-chairman Dr J Jeyaranjan on Monday said that the movement of workers out of agriculture into non-agriculture industries is a positive structural shift – a view also endorsed by the Economic Survey of Tamil Nadu for the year 2025-26.

Addressing a press conference after submitting the Economic Survey to Chief Minister M K Stalin at the secretariat, Jeyaranjan said that in Tamil Nadu, agriculture’s share in the economy has steadily declined – both in terms of output and the number of people dependent on it. Only about 25% of the population now works in agriculture.

He said that although agricultural production may remain stable or grow in absolute terms, other sectors are expanding faster, reducing its relative share. Unlike some states where people remain trapped in agriculture despite shrinking returns, Tamil Nadu has seen a healthy shift of workers to other sectors, reducing poverty risks, he added.

Jeyaranjan also pointed out that agriculture faces serious climate challenges, including erratic rainfall, unexpected heat, and crop losses during harvest. While productivity remains high and horticulture shows progress, overall growth has stagnated. Managing climate change remains a major challenge.