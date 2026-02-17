Madras HC tells infrastructure firm to move competent authority in ECR corridor tender case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday told the Bhopal-based infrastructure developer, Dilip Buildcon, to approach the competent authority with an appeal against the rejection of its bid for the tender for constructing an elevated corridor and widening of carriageway to six-lane on ECR from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi.

Disposing of the appeal filed by Dilip Buildcon against a single judge’s order refusing to interfere with the tender process initiated by the TN State Highways Authority (TANSHA), the first division bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the appellant-company to file the appeal before the competent authority within five days of receiving the copy of the bench’s order.

It ordered the competent authority to consider and dispose of the appeal within 10 days from the date of submission of the appeal. “The work order shall not be issued until the appeal is decided,” the bench ordered TANSHA. According to the appellant company, it had submitted bids for participating in the tender for construction of the elevated corridor, along with five other companies, but its bids were rejected, and KNR Construction Limited was declared the successful bidder.

Its writ petition against the rejection of bids was dismissed by a single bench on January 29, 2026, stating that the relief cannot be countenanced since the tender had not yet been accepted.

Challenging this order, the company filed the appeal.