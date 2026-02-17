Man hurls billhook at judge in Srivilliputhur court, held for murder attempt

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Srivilliputhur Town Police arrested a 36-year-old man on Monday on charges of attempted murder, after he allegedly hurled a billhook at the judge inside the Special Court for SC/ST (POA) Act Cases within the Srivilliputhur Court Complex. The same judge is set to hear a maintenance case filed by the suspect’s wife on Tuesday.

Sources said the weapon hurled by the man -- Balamurugan (36), an engineering graduate from Sengulam -- landed near the advocates’ table, triggering panic and chaos inside the courtroom.

The police personnel on duty immediately apprehended Balamurugan, who was arrested by the Srivilliputhur Town Police based on a complaint from a staff member of the court. He was remanded to

judicial custody late on Monday.

According to police sources, Balamurugan’s wife, Thanga Muneeswari (28), had filed for a divorce due to marital disputes. The couple has a three-year-old son. Balamurugan has been allegedly undertaking treatment for mental health issues and was working with his parents on their farmland.

In the divorce case, an ex parte decree was passed in the court around six months ago, as Balamurugan repeatedly failed to appear or respond to the summons.