No new projects in CCMC's recycled budget: Opposition

COIMBATORE: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly assembly election drawing closer, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) annual budget for 2026-27 has triggered sharp criticism from the opposition, which termed it a "recycled" document lacking fresh vision or tangible progress.

The budget, tabled on Monday, contained no major new project announcements, a move that surprised many observers who expected a politically significant year to bring ambitious proposals. Instead, several projects announced in previous years, some dating back four years, were reiterated once again, drawing flak from opposition councillors.

AIADMK floor leader Prabhakaran staged a walkout during the meeting, accusing the civic body of presenting what he described as a "blank budget" offering no real benefit to residents. "There is no difference between the Mayor's previous year's budget speech and this one. There are no new projects, only announcements that have not been fulfilled," he alleged.

He pointed out that initiatives such as smart classrooms in Corporation schools and free full-body health check-ups for women under the public health department had been announced in earlier budgets but remain unrealised. Similarly, the proposal for a multi-level parking facility on Cross Cut Road, first mentioned last year, has been repeated without visible progress.

Prabhakaran also criticised the absence of new measures to desilt waterbodies choked with water hyacinth and questioned the delay in setting up a cricket stadium, a project that had earlier been publicly discussed by state ministers.