Police fail to keep private vehicles away from Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The city police has been conducting crackdowns and awareness campaigns regularly to ensure free movement inside the Chathiram bus stand. But the measures have failed to yield the desired results and the commuters face hardship as several two-wheelers and autorickshaws use the facility as a shortcut to reach the other side of the road.

Also, several people regularly park their vehicles inside the bus stand, despite the availability of designated parking lot in the area which amplifies the congestion. The Chathiram bus stand was renovated in 2021 at a cost of Rs 20 crore under the Smart Cities Mission and inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

It is a hub for town buses operating to several destinations which caters to thousands of people everyday. As per rules, entry of vehicles other than buses is banned into the bus stand. But at any given time of the day, two-wheelers and autorickshaws can be seen entering the facility to pick-up and drop-off customers or as a shortcut.