Tamil Nadu on track to become 1 trillion dollar economy by 2031

CHENNAI: With faster economic growth boosting the prospects, Tamil Nadu is poised to reach the $1 trillion economy mark by 2031, a milestone expected to generate better jobs and higher incomes, though a stronger US dollar may slightly delay the timeline, the Economic Survey of Tamil Nadu (EST) for 2025-26 released on Monday said.

The survey underscored the fact that TN’s per capita income growth has consistently outpaced the national average. In 2024-25, TN’s per capita income reached Rs 3.62 lakh, which is 1.77 times the national average of Rs 2.05 lakh, making Tamil Nadu the third-largest state in India in terms of per capita income.

“Tamil Nadu aspires to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, a goal that carries transformative potential for its 7.7 crore citizens, particularly the youth seeking quality jobs and higher incomes. The prospect of achieving the target has significantly improved due to the recent surge in economic growth.

If TN sustains its 2024- 25 nominal growth rate of 16% and assuming a 2% (medium-term) rise in the value of dollar against rupee per annum, it can achieve the trillion-dollar milestone by 2031. With 3.5% (short-term rise in dollar value), it may be delayed for a year,” the report, released by Chief Minister MK Stalin, said.

The 263-page report, compiled from papers submitted by 17 research scholars under 10 broad heads, traces the trajectory of the state’s economy over the past five years. It not only highlights the state’s economic performance but also identifies areas of concern that need to be addressed to achieve the twin targets of trillion-dollar economy and per capita income on a par with developed countries.

The EST said TN’s industrial policies continue to attract robust domestic and global investments and highlighted other positive aspects of the state, such as strong international connectivity and first place in manufacturing employment, etc.