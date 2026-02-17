Tamil Nadu spends Rs 1.57 lakh crore on social sector programmes

CHENNAI: As per the State Economic Survey released ahead of the interim budget for 2026-27, the state’s spending on social sector programmes increased from Rs 1.13 lakh crore (2021-22) to Rs 1.57 lakh crore (2025-26), registering an average annual growth of 8.72%. However, a closer examination of sector-wise allocations indicates that this overall rise did not proportionately reflect in key sectors such as health and family welfare, water, sanitation, housing and urban development.

In the health and family welfare department, expenditure stood at Rs 19,012 crore in 2021-22, but declined to Rs 17,621 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 17,773 crore in 2023-24. It rose to Rs 20,211 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 20,957 crore in 2025-26, translating to an average growth of only 2.74% over the period.

Spending on water, sanitation, housing and urban development followed a fluctuating trend over the years. It stood at Rs 17,556 crore in 2021-22, declined to Rs 15,894 crore in 2022-23, fell further to Rs 15,378 crore in 2023-24, and then rose to Rs 17,198 crore in 2024-25. However, spending sharply reduced to Rs 13,826 crore in 2025-26, for which the document offers no explanation.

The most significant increase was recorded in education, sports, art and culture, where expenditure rose steadily from Rs 38,678 crore (2021-22) to Rs 54,113 crore in 2025-26, an overall increase of Rs 15,435 crore over the years.