Three of family die in car crash near Kamuthi

RAMANATHAPURAM: Three members of a family were killed and three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two cars near Kamuthi on Monday. The deceased were identified as Solaiyappan (67), his wife Vijayalakshmi (60), and their son Solaiselvam (30), of Ramanathapuram. The injured have been identified as Gokila (32) wife of Solaiselvam and her two children.

According to sources, the family had travelled to their native Thummusinampatti in Virudhunagar on Sunday, to offer prayers at their family temple and the accident occurred while they were returning back home on the Paralachchi-Aruppukottai road near Ayyanarkulam.

Police said that the driver attempted to swerve to avoid colliding with a two-wheeler approaching from the opposite direction and in the process, the vehicle veered into another car, resulting in a head-on collision.

The other car suffered damages and no passengers were injured, the sources added. Solaiyappan and his son, who was driving, died on the spot due to the impact. Vijayalakshmi, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to Madurai Government Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The injured were also rushed to Madurai GRH for treatment. A case has been registered against the bike rider and further investigations are underway.