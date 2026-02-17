TN to roll out shipbuilding policy; Rs 4,282 crore allotted for industries in interim budget ahead of polls

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is preparing to roll out a dedicated shipbuilding policy and anchor a Rs 5,200-crore shipbuilding cluster at Thoothukudi, signalling a sharper industrial push backed by Rs 4,282 crore earmarked for the industries and investment promotion department in the interim budget.

Presenting the budget on Tuesday, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu said manufacturing, technology and large infrastructure projects would underpin the state’s ambition of becoming a $1-trillion economy by 2030.

The proposed shipbuilding cluster, to be developed in association with the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, is supported by memorandum of understanding worth about Rs 30,000 crore.

Since the current government assumed office, Tamil Nadu has signed 1,179 MoUs, committing investments of Rs 12.37 trillion and potential employment for 3.6 million people, driven through platforms such as the Global Investors Meet and TN-Rising.