TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai warns Congress leaders against public remarks on alliance matters

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday cautioned party leaders against airing alliance-related matters in public and reiterated that strict instructions had been issued by the central leadership in this regard.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Bengaluru to meet Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Selvaperunthagai said the visit was pre-scheduled and would focus on the prevailing political situation in the state.

“The AICC has clearly instructed that no one should speak about alliance matters in public. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and KC Venugopal have all conveyed this message,” he said, adding that both the national and state leadership were firm on ensuring organisational discipline.

Responding to queries about certain leaders making public remarks on alliance dynamics and power-sharing, Selvaperunthagai said such discussions must be confined to internal party forums. Meanwhile, a letter purportedly written by a TNCC member to Kharge has been circulating on social media.

The letter sought a structured and binding agreement ensuring a meaningful share in governance, a higher allocation of Assembly seats, and defined representation in local body polls and cooperatives. However, several Congress leaders told TNIE that they were unaware of any such communication being sent to the AICC president and dismissed the claims as unverified.