TN’s first coral gallery to come up at Ariyaman village of Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: As part of its initiative to develop Rameswaram as a circuit for marine tourism and educate people on conversation of marine ecology, the Tamil Nadu forest department plans to establish a state-of-the- art corallarium (coral gallery) at Ariyaman village in the district at an estimated cost of Rs 92 lakh. Tender for the project was floated in February 12.

The project is spearheaded by the Wildlife Division of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park and will function as an immersive Marine Biodiversity Interpretation Centre.

According to project documents, a majority of tourists leave Rameswaram region with only a superficial understanding of its rich marine habitat, because of the absence of dedicated interpretation facilities. The gallery, which would come up close to the iconic Pamban bridge, will attract tourists who pass through the region.

It will also serve as a classroom for students and researchers, while opening up eco-tourism-linked livelihood opportunities for local fishing communities.The corallarium would come up on 2,420 sq ft land and will house a live marine aquarium featuring native species including clownfish, seahorses and lionfish.

A separate gallery will display ethically sourced coral specimens and marine skeletal forms. Augmented reality/virtual reality will offer curated experience including ‘Night Dive’ amid bioluminescent water and dynamic predator-prey interactions featuring species like sharks and groupers.

The building design will incorporate multiple environmental safeguards. The structure will be located around 270 metres landward from the High Tide Line, placing it outside the Coastal Regulation Zone’s No Development Zone.

Officials said turtle-friendly lighting, salt-resistant materials and passive cooling features such as a double-roof system would be used in the construction. Traditional Athangudi tiles have also been included. Forest department sources said the project would be completed in 180 days from the day of commissioning.