UNEP official to attend Tamil Nadu climate meet

CHENNAI: Martin Krause, director of the Climate Change Division at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), will be among the key global voices participating in the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 4.0, starting Tuesday, as the state showcases what it describes as a maturing model of sub-national climate governance.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, said the fourth edition marks a consolidation phase focused on scaling, financing and replicability.

Key initiatives include the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission and the TN-SHORE coastal restoration programme, each designed to deliver measurable outcomes in resilience, ecological restoration and low-carbon transition.

Sessions will focus on energy transition, coastal resilience, climate finance and circular economy pathways, while several technical reports, including urban cooling guidelines, district climate plans and emission assessment tools, are slated for release.