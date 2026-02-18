59-year-old tribal man attacked by python near Mamsapuram dies

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 59-year-old farmer died after he was attacked by a python inside a forest near Mamsapuram on Sunday evening. The cause of death was ascertained on Monday after post-mortem examination revealed crush injuries caused by strangulation and bite injuries inflicted by a reptile.

According to sources, S Muthaiya (59), a tribal resident of Shenbagathoppu near Mamsapuram, was engaged in cattle rearing. As part of his daily routine, he would release his cattle for grazing in the forest. On Sunday, the cattle did not return home following which he went in search of the animals and did not come home. His wife, son and a few neighbours, began searching for him. At around 10.45 pm they found Muthaiya’s body in a bush near a stream.

They also spotted a python near the body. It slithered away upon noticing the group.

A case was registered at the Mamsapuram police station, and the body was sent to the Srivilliputhur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said the autopsy revealed that the man had suffered broken bones due to strangulation by the python and had also sustained bite injuries.