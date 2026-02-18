6.75 lakh students got free laptops; Rs 8,505 cr allocated to higher education dept

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, while presenting the interim budget, said that as many as 6,75,888 college students have received free laptops under the Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil (The world in your hands) scheme launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The scheme, which aims to benefit 10 lakh students at a total outlay of `2,172 crore, is intended to strengthen digital access and enhance technical skills among college students across Tamil Nadu. The scheme was launched on January 5.

Higher education department officials said that by February-end they will manage to achieve the target and provide laptops to 10 lakh beneficiaries.

The finance minister allocated Rs 8,505 crore to the Higher Education department for 2026-27, a marginal increase of Rs 11 crore from Rs 8,494 crore in 2025-26.

In a key announcement, the composite block grant to state universities has been increased to Rs 767 crore from Rs 700 crore last year, marking a Rs 67-crore hike. A dedicated Performance Fund of Rs 175 crore has been created to drive measurable improvements in governance, research output and academic standards in state-run universities.