Archaeological enthusiasts raise concerns over alterations at Kumittipathi cave

COIMBATORE: Archaeological enthusiasts are worried that the government has not taken any steps to protect the rock paintings at Kumittipathi Hills near Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore.
In July 2024, the Tamil Nadu government announced plans to develop the site as a tourist destination. This was part of a broader initiative by the Archaeology Department to preserve and promote 10 historically important archaeological locations across the state. The announcement aimed to provide wider exposure to the rock paintings while ensuring their conservation. However, no action has been taken so far. Meanwhile, concerns persist among archaeological enthusiasts and locals following the recent alterations to the cave including partial cement flooring, additions of sacred stones, and modern white paint writings, despite its protected status.
The ancient rock paintings at Kumittipathi Hills also known as Pathimalai cave located near Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore, represent a significant prehistoric heritage site. These artworks, created using white ochre, depict animals like elephants, human figures, chariots, hunting scenes, and elements of daily life from the ancient Kongu region. Experts estimate their age to be over 2,300 to 3,000 years, making them rare examples of cave-based rock art in the state.
"Following the government's announcement, we hope that they (the Archaeological department) will protect the place and expect the installation of fencing to secure the site against unauthorised access and vandalism, as well as placing informational boards to educate visitors about its history and significance. However, no such efforts have been taken. They have not even appointed a security staff. Kumittipathi is the only place where people can easily visit the place. This is the only reason the government considered it to make a tourist attraction. But the same reason has paved the way to destruction," said an archeological enthusiast who did not wished to be named.
Enthusiasts emphasise that timely action is essential to safeguard this cultural asset for future generations.
Following the issue, the archaeological department has taken steps to remove all recent alterations on Monday that affect the rock painting. "We have removed all new alterations including the painting, flooring and writings, using chemicals. The cave has been made to look like earlier. Additionally, we take measures to appoint a security and prepare for the next course of action to develop the site as protected and for public access," said an official from the department.