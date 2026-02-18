Archaeological enthusiasts raise concerns over alterations at Kumittipathi cave

COIMBATORE: Archaeological enthusiasts are worried that the government has not taken any steps to protect the rock paintings at Kumittipathi Hills near Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore.

In July 2024, the Tamil Nadu government announced plans to develop the site as a tourist destination. This was part of a broader initiative by the Archaeology Department to preserve and promote 10 historically important archaeological locations across the state. The announcement aimed to provide wider exposure to the rock paintings while ensuring their conservation. However, no action has been taken so far. Meanwhile, concerns persist among archaeological enthusiasts and locals following the recent alterations to the cave including partial cement flooring, additions of sacred stones, and modern white paint writings, despite its protected status.

The ancient rock paintings at Kumittipathi Hills also known as Pathimalai cave located near Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore, represent a significant prehistoric heritage site. These artworks, created using white ochre, depict animals like elephants, human figures, chariots, hunting scenes, and elements of daily life from the ancient Kongu region. Experts estimate their age to be over 2,300 to 3,000 years, making them rare examples of cave-based rock art in the state.