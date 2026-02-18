Arivoli Nagar residents flay govt for non-allocation of fund for subway

COIMBATORE: Residents of Arivoli Nagar were left disappointed after the Tamil Nadu government failed to announce funds for a much-demanded subway at the Arivoli Nagar junction on the Western Ring Road, during the recent Budget session. With no allocation made despite repeated appeals, locals have now urged the government to immediately sanction funds and commence construction works without further delay, warning that continued inaction could cost more lives.

The demand gained urgency following a recent fatal accident at the junction near Kuniyamuthur last week when a 19-year-old college student lost her life after a goods vehicle rammed into a share auto at the intersection where Arivoli Nagar Road meets Western Ring Road. The tragedy sparked protests, with residents blocking traffic and accusing authorities of responding only after a life was lost.

For months, motorists and residents had cautioned officials about the absence of proper safety measures on the high-speed stretch, and had sought a subway or an overbridge to ensure safe crossing. However, the State Highways Department reportedly rejected the proposal earlier, citing lack of funds and other administrative reasons.

Following the fatal mishap, officials have now written to the government requesting funds to construct the subway. "Why should a life be lost before action is taken?" asked R Eashwaran, a resident who participated in the protest. Many described the delay as negligence and administrative lethargy.