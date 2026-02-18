Budget boost for safety: Tiruchy among five cities to get advanced CCTV network

TIRUCHY: The state government in its interim budget on Tuesday announced a comprehensive CCTV surveillance project for five cities, including Tiruchy, at a cost of Rs 75 crore to strengthen safety of women and curb crimes. Speaking to TNIE, a city police official said, “Only the announcement has been made today. Once funds allocation is finalized, we will plan to expand surveillance. Our focus will be on crime-prone zones, accident-prone areas, schools, colleges, and public gathering spaces. We will also replace outdated cameras, which will improve overall monitoring and ensure a timely response to incidents.”

According to sources, Tiruchy city has a total of 14 police stations. About 1,145 CCTV cameras, including more than 20 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) units and 30 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed. Around 800 of these cameras are maintained by private firms, while the remaining are installed and managed by the police and sponsors. These cameras help police respond actively to incidents and identify suspects. However, some of these cameras are outdated in terms of technology.