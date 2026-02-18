Demand for road unmet, Kurumalai residents announce poll boycott

TIRUPPUR: Residents of Kurumalai, a tribal settlement, announced a boycott of the upcoming Assembly election if their demand to construct a road from the foothills of Thirumurthy Hills to their settlement is not met.

According to sources, there are over 15 tribal settlements, including Kurumalai, Kuzhipatti and Mavadappu in Udumalai Forest Range, which is under the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Tiruppur district, and is home to about 1,300 families.

Around 150 families live in Upper Kurumalai and Lower Kurumalai settlements, and they have been demanding proper road facilities from the foothills of Thirumurthy Hills and have also conducted various protests.

With their pleas going unheard, the residents of these settlements have now decided to boycott the Assembly election.