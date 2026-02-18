DMK allies flag ‘centre’s bias’ in fund allocation

CHENNAI: Leaders of the DMK-led alliance have described the interim budget as welfare-oriented and development-focused, despite financial constraints.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, through a press statement on Tuesday, credited Chief Minister M K Stalin with prioritising women’s welfare since assuming office, citing the recent transfer of Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore woman beneficiaries, apart from Pongal assistance of Rs 3,000 and the monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000. He claimed that each beneficiary had received Rs 39,000 since the launch of the scheme, ensuring economic security and self-reliance.

He also highlighted the expansion of the breakfast scheme benefiting 19.34 lakh students and the announcement of 30,000 houses for sanitation workers. Referring to temple administration, he said properties worth Rs 8,363 crore belonging to 1,048 temples were retrieved and renovation works worth `8,100 crore were undertaken.