DMK allies flag ‘centre’s bias’ in fund allocation

CHENNAI: Leaders of the DMK-led alliance have described the interim budget as welfare-oriented and development-focused, despite financial constraints.
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, through a press statement on Tuesday, credited Chief Minister M K Stalin with prioritising women’s welfare since assuming office, citing the recent transfer of Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore woman beneficiaries, apart from Pongal assistance of Rs 3,000 and the monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000. He claimed that each beneficiary had received Rs 39,000 since the launch of the scheme, ensuring economic security and self-reliance.
He also highlighted the expansion of the breakfast scheme benefiting 19.34 lakh students and the announcement of 30,000 houses for sanitation workers. Referring to temple administration, he said properties worth Rs 8,363 crore belonging to 1,048 temples were retrieved and renovation works worth `8,100 crore were undertaken.
Alleging that the union government had withheld funds due to Tamil Nadu under various schemes, including Samagra Shiksha , Jal Jeevan Mission and Finance Commission grants, he said the state has managed to sustain growth despite such constraints. He added that TN’s per capita income stood at Rs 3.62 lakh, well above the national average.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian in a release said the interim budget focused on continuing welfare schemes for women, students, farmers and the economically weaker sections. Supporting allocations of Rs 48,534 crore for school education and Rs 8,005 crore for higher education, he appreciated support for agriculture, including Rs 47,248 crore for the sector and new agriculture colleges.
However, he sought higher allocations for MSMEs and better measures for contract and temporary government staff. Stating that the union government has neglected Tamil Nadu in fund releases, he said the CPI has no hesitation in calling the interim budget “people-centric” despite financial strain.
Supporting allocations of Rs 48,534 crore for school education and Rs 8,005 crore for higher education, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, in a statement, appreciated the support for agriculture, including Rs 47,248 crore for the sector and new agriculture colleges