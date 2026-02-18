Girl jumps off moving bus after quarrel with boyfriend

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old third-year student of a private college was injured after allegedly jumping from a moving bus on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Tuesday morning following a heated argument with her boyfriend.

Police said the girl and her boyfriend were travelling in a private bus from Tiruppur to Coimbatore to attend college. Though they were initially conversing normally, their discussion allegedly escalated into a loud quarrel, drawing the attention of co-passengers. Despite attempts by passengers to calm them, the argument continued. The conductor allegedly intervened and warned them to stop.

As the bus approached the GD Museum area on Avinashi Road, the dispute intensified. The woman allegedly moved towards the entrance steps and suddenly jumped off the moving vehicle.

The driver stopped the bus shortly after, and passengers rushed to help her. She sustained injuries to her head, hip and legs and was admitted to a nearby private hospital. Police from Race Course station have begun an inquiry.