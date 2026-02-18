Leigh Bazaar traders warn of shop closure over property tax hike

SALEM: Alleging an unprecedented and disproportionate increase in property tax by the Salem City Municipal Corporation, traders of Leigh Bazaar have warned that they will soon launch a shop closure protest if the revised rates are not rolled back.

Office-bearers of the Leigh Bazaar Traders' Association addressed reporters in Salem on Tuesday and detailed the impact of the revision, stating that nearly two years ago, during the first phase of reassessment, property tax for about 1,500 commercial establishments in the area was increased multi-fold. They said the hike has severely affected traders who have been operating in the locality for several decades.

According to the association members, shops that were earlier paying in thousands as annual property tax are now being served revised demands of up to around a lakh. In certain cases, they claimed, the tax demand has gone as high as Rs 2 lakh. The traders alleged that in some instances, the increase amounts to nearly multiple times the earlier tax, which they described as arbitrary and unjustified.