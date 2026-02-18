Lorry strike: Movement of paddy from DPCs in delta hit for second day

TIRUVARUR/NAGAPATTINAM: Movement of paddy from Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) to storage points in the Cauvery delta districts was affected for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the strike by lorry owners continued. The transporters are protesting against the steep hike in Fitness Certificate (FC) renewal fees introduced under the Central Motor Vehicles (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2025.

An official attached to a DPC of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) in Tiruvarur told TNIE that procurement had been progressing smoothly until two days ago, aided by the early opening of Cover and Plinth (CAP) storage points compared to the previous Kuruvai season. “Samba paddy procurement is currently at its peak. With lorries off the road, paddy bags have started piling up at the DPCs,” the official said.

Another procurement official said that at least 2.5 lakh bags are currently stocked at 68 DPCs functioning in the Tiruthuraipoondi and Muthupettai areas of the district. Normally, the procured paddy is transported to CAP storage yards and warehouses. However, with transportation disrupted, the bags are being retained at the DPCs.