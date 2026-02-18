New central jail to come up in Madurai at Rs 229 crore cost

CHENNAI: The state government has announced the construction of a new central prison in Madurai at a new site at an estimated cost of Rs 229 crore.

Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu said on Tuesday that approval has been granted for the construction of the new prison. Permission has also been granted to relocate the existing central prison and special prison for women in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 327 crore. Steps have been initiated to establish new district prison complexes in Thanjavur, Salem and Namakkal.

Stating that the government is giving focused attention on upgrading infrastructure in prisons across the state, Thennarasu said the projects are being taken up considering the present circumstances and the welfare of inmates.