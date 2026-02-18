New central jail to come up in Madurai at Rs 229 crore cost

CHENNAI: The state government has announced the construction of a new central prison in Madurai at a new site at an estimated cost of Rs 229 crore.
Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu said on Tuesday that approval has been granted for the construction of the new prison. Permission has also been granted to relocate the existing central prison and special prison for women in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 327 crore. Steps have been initiated to establish new district prison complexes in Thanjavur, Salem and Namakkal.
Stating that the government is giving focused attention on upgrading infrastructure in prisons across the state, Thennarasu said the projects are being taken up considering the present circumstances and the welfare of inmates.
Henri Tiphagne, human rights activist and advocate, said, “The Madras Central Prison was once located in the heart of the city and later shifted to the outskirts and developed as Puzhal prison. With crowding on the rise in central prisons, construction of new facilities has become necessary. The same applies to the proposed Madurai prison. However, corruption-related allegations concerning Madurai prison should also be properly investigated by vigilance authorities.”
The Prisons and Correctional Services Department functions under the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, which has been allocated Rs 15,111 crore. In the 2025-26 Budget, the allocation for the department stood at Rs 15,011 crore.