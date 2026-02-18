No crop loan waiver, key demands not met, say farmers in delta, south TN

TIRUCHY/MADURAI: Farmers across the Cauvery delta and southern districts have expressed disappointment over the interim agriculture budget, saying it has failed to address core demands such as crop loan waiver, higher allocations for canal restoration, drought mitigation and remunerative prices for farm produce.

Farmer leaders in delta districts said expectations were high as the interim budget was projected to function on the lines of a full-year budget. However, the absence of any announcement on crop loan waiver and only marginal increases in key allocations has left them dissatisfied.

P Govindaraj, district organiser of the Thanjavur Farmers Association from Thozhgiripatti, said the allocation for canal restoration, including desilting, stood at Rs 3,954 crore in 2025-26, which has been raised by only Rs 718 crore for 2026-27.

“This is inadequate given the scale of desilting and maintenance required across the delta,” he said. Crop loans through cooperative societies have been increased from last year by just Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 701.5 crore), he said, expressing hope that the regular budget would substantially enhance the provision.