Pocso provisions cannot be diluted, courts bound by statute: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reiterated that the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) cannot be diluted and that courts are bound by the statute enacted by Parliament.

A Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman made the observation on Tuesday while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by an Electricity Board official from Cuddalore district seeking to trace his 17-year-old daughter, a first-year college student, who was allegedly abducted by a man from their village.

The Additional Public Prosecutor, appearing for the police, submitted that the girl and the boy were in a relationship and that she had accompanied him of her own volition. He further contended that a special bench had issued general directions against taking tougher actions in instances of consensual relationships.

The Division Bench, however, questioned whether the police could drop a complaint merely because a minor girl had gone with a man willingly.