Power share not Congress’s official demand: Venugopal

CHENNAI: Amid simmering tension between the ruling DMK and its key ally Congress, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Tuesday put speculations to rest by asserting that all statements by “individuals” about the latter seeking a share in power in Tamil Nadu are not the party’s stance. Any decision on alliance matters will be taken only by the party high command, he added.

Addressing media persons after attending a meeting of District Congress Committee presidents in Chennai, party leader Venugopal said the Congress and the DMK remain “long-standing allies united by a shared commitment to fight communal and fascist forces”.

“Any statement about sharing power in the state government is not the party’s stand. It may be an individual’s view. If the Congress has to take a decision on alliance matters, it will be taken only by the high command,” Venugopal told.

Stating that alliance-related discussions are under way, the Congress leader added, “Until a final decision is taken, nobody has the right to speak either in favour of or against alliance partners.”

Venugopal’s comments come in the wake of confrontational remarks by party MP Manickam Tagore, All India Professionals’ Congress chairperson Praveen Chakravarty and a few DMK leaders, which led to speculation that the national party would even consider severing ties with its lally ahead of the 2026 Assembly election and align with actor Vijay’s TVK.