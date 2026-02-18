Record growth despite centre’s conspiracy: CM

CHENNAI: Hailing the interim budget for 2026-27 filed by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu profusely, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the DMK government was completing five years of record accomplishments in development, having overcome the union government’s discriminatory approach.
In an X post, Stalin wrote, “We are completing five years of achieving record-breaking growth, after skillfully handling the partisan treatment, deceptions and machinations of the centre.”
He also expressed confidence that in July, the state will see a full-fledged budget by Dravidian Model 2.0, which will lay the foundation for even greater achievements.
Stalin said the finance minister has presented the interim budget as a compilation of the achievements of the DMK government to the extent that everyone is praising, “This is development and TN is the model for India”.
‘Unlike centre, stood shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers’
He also posted a list of significant achievements of his government during the past five years through various schemes, including Ungaludan Stalin, Nalam Kaakkum Stalin andMakkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.
Meanwhile, in another post, the CM also hailed the fifth exclusive budget for agriculture presented by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam. He recalled that in a historic first for TN , our Dravidian Model government began presenting a separate agriculture budget.
“Even as farmers across the country suffered due to the three farm laws and the suspension of the 100-day employment scheme, we stood shoulder to shoulder with our farmers in TN,” the CM added.
Stalin said that just as the timely opening of the Mettur dam has irrigated fields for five consecutive years, the DMK government’s schemes and achievements have filled the hearts of farmers with hope.