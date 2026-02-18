Record growth despite centre’s conspiracy: CM

CHENNAI: Hailing the interim budget for 2026-27 filed by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu profusely, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the DMK government was completing five years of record accomplishments in development, having overcome the union government’s discriminatory approach.

In an X post, Stalin wrote, “We are completing five years of achieving record-breaking growth, after skillfully handling the partisan treatment, deceptions and machinations of the centre.”

He also expressed confidence that in July, the state will see a full-fledged budget by Dravidian Model 2.0, which will lay the foundation for even greater achievements.

Stalin said the finance minister has presented the interim budget as a compilation of the achievements of the DMK government to the extent that everyone is praising, “This is development and TN is the model for India”.