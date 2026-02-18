Revenue deficit shoots up to Rs 69,000 cr, TN blames it on Centre

CHENNAI: The interim budget presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu painted a worrying picture on Tamil Nadu’s fiscal situation, with the revenue deficit getting revised sharply upwards for the current year from Rs 41,635 crore (1.17% of GSDP) as projected in the 2025-26 budget to a revised estimate of Rs 69,219 crore (1.94% of GSDP), an increase of Rs 27,584 crore.

Similarly, the fiscal deficit was revised from 2025-26 budget estimate of Rs 1,06,963 crore (3% of GSDP) toRs 1,24,007 crore (3.48% of GSDP) in the revised estimate for the current year, which is an increase of Rs 17,044 crore.

The finance minister, in his speech, blamed the union government for the increase in the financial burden, enlisting a number of reasons (please refer table). He said, “Severe fiscal stress has been caused by the actions of the union government which have a destabilising impact on the state finances.” He, however, said that Chief Minister M K Stalin has ensured that every promise made to the people was fulfilled.

The revised estimates presented by the minister showed that Tamil Nadu could not achieve the the State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) it had projected in 2025-26 business estimates, which was Rs 2,20,895 crore. This has been reduced to Rs 2,06,540 crore in the revised estimate for the current year, the minister said.