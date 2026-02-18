Road traffic drives Chennai’s rising noise levels: IIT-M

CHENNAI: Road traffic has emerged as the principal driver of Chennai’s worsening noise pollution, with most parts of the city persistently breaching permissible limits, according to a year-long real-time monitoring study by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras commissioned by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. The findings were released at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 4.0 on Tuesday.

Low-cost sensors were deployed at 60 locations across all 15 administrative zones, covering residential, commercial, traffic, industrial and sensitive areas. Continuous monitoring revealed that noise exceedance is widespread — not limited to busy corridors but prevalent in residential neighbourhoods and even near hospitals. Researchers attributed the bulk of ambient noise to road traffic, congested junctions and frequent honking. With nearly 48 lakh registered vehicles operating on Chennai’s 2,847-km road network, acoustic stress has intensified citywide.

Strategic mapping identified multiple hotspots repeatedly crossing 70 dB(A), exceeding norms prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board. Healthcare zones, including areas around Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, were among the high-exposure sites. Zone XI (Valasaravakkam) recorded consistently high levels, while Zone XIII (Adyar) showed relatively lower readings.

The study flagged serious health implications, linking prolonged exposure above 55 dB to cardiovascular risks and sleep disturbance. It called for a data-driven citywide noise management strategy integrating traffic reforms, urban planning controls, silent zone enforcement, green buffers and continuous monitoring. Separately, TNPCB plans to deploy 60 air quality sensors in the Ennore-Manali industrial belt following residents’ complaints.