RPF constable faces probe for assaulting youth at Tiruvottiyur railway station

CHENNAI: A constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is facing a departmental inquiry for allegedly pinning down a youth, who boarded a train without a ticket, at the Tiruvottiyur station and physically assaulting him. A video clip purportedly capturing the assault is doing the rounds online.

According to sources, the youth on February 11 boarded the first-class compartment of a train to Gummidipoondi from Chennai Central Suburban station without a valid ticket. Identifying his violation when the train reached Tiruvottiyur, a ticket examiner handed him over to the RPF constable whose identity is yet to be revealed.

When the personnel held inquiries, the youth, who was inebriated, behaved in an unruly manner. The constable then restrained him to the platform, pressed a knee against his neck for several seconds before going on to sit on his chest and slap him, sources said.

Senior RPF officials said the constable is facing an inquiry and departmental action will follow based on its findings.