Rs 4,000 crore set aside for Free govt bus ride scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has increased the allocation for the Vidiyal Payanam scheme from Rs 3,600 crore toRs 4,000 crore in the interim budget. The scheme provides free travel for women, transgender persons, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and their attendants.

The overall budget estimate for the Transport Department has also been increased from Rs 12,964 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 13,062 crore in the 2026-27 interim budget. Similarly, the allocation for State Highways has been increased from Rs 20,722 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 21,132 crore in the 2026-27 interim budget.

Presenting the interim budget, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that Rs 6,121 crore has been allocated for procuring 12,087 new buses. In addition, Rs 374 crore has been earmarked for the complete refurbishment and continued operation of 3,673 buses. He also noted that 380 electric buses have been added to the transport fleet at a cost of Rs 288 crore.

“Currently, the recently upgraded mini-buses are operating on 1,603 new routes, improving transport connectivity in rural areas adjoining cities,” he said.