Rs 4,000 crore set aside for Free govt bus ride scheme
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has increased the allocation for the Vidiyal Payanam scheme from Rs 3,600 crore toRs 4,000 crore in the interim budget. The scheme provides free travel for women, transgender persons, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and their attendants.
The overall budget estimate for the Transport Department has also been increased from Rs 12,964 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 13,062 crore in the 2026-27 interim budget. Similarly, the allocation for State Highways has been increased from Rs 20,722 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 21,132 crore in the 2026-27 interim budget.
Presenting the interim budget, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that Rs 6,121 crore has been allocated for procuring 12,087 new buses. In addition, Rs 374 crore has been earmarked for the complete refurbishment and continued operation of 3,673 buses. He also noted that 380 electric buses have been added to the transport fleet at a cost of Rs 288 crore.
“Currently, the recently upgraded mini-buses are operating on 1,603 new routes, improving transport connectivity in rural areas adjoining cities,” he said.
The minister further stated that Rs 1,782 crore has been allocated for the student bus fare concession scheme and Rs 1,857 crore towards diesel subsidy.
Highlighting road infrastructure improvements in the State Highways, he said that works to widen 1,085 km of roads into four-lane stretches were undertaken over the past five years at a cost of Rs 8,313 crore. “Of this, 692 km of road works have been completed at a cost of Rs6,191 crore,” he added.
Thennarasu also said that orders were issued in the last five years to upgrade 7,517 km of Panchayat and Panchayat Union roads into Other District Roads at a cost of Rs 7,625 crore. “So far, 6,213 km has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 6,264 crore, while upgradation works covering 1,057 km are currently in progress at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore,” he said.
He further announced that Rs 17,068 crore has been allocated to the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, including Rs 14,000 crore for food subsidy.
Under the Thayumanavar Scheme, which provides home delivery of PDS commodities to senior citizens (aged 65 and above) and PwDs, about 27.4 lakh beneficiaries receive assistance every month across the state.