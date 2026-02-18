Rs 4,282 cr to propel TN shipbuilding cluster

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is preparing to roll out a dedicated shipbuilding policy and anchor a Rs 5,200-crore shipbuilding cluster in Thoothukudi, signalling a sharper industrial push backed by Rs 4,282 crore earmarked for the industries and investment promotion department in the interim budget.

Finance minister Thangam Thenarasu said manufacturing, technology and large infrastructure projects would underpin the state’s ambition of becoming a $1-trillion economy by 2030.

The proposed shipbuilding cluster, to be developed in association with the VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, is supported by memoranda of understanding worth about Rs 30,000 crore.

A senior industries department official said that the state has sent the `5,200 crore proposal to the centre, adding that the shipping policy will be in circulation in the next two weeks.

The Tamil Nadu government, in coordination with the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), is working on a roadmap for a proposed Greenfield shipbuilding cluster at Thoothukudi. The cluster will be developed through a special purpose vehicle - National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park - Tamil Nadu (NSHIP-TN) - set up as a 50:50 joint venture between the V O Chidambaranar Port Authority and SIPCOT, Tamil Nadu.