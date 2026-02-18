Sambar deer seen feeding on garbage in reserve forest, activists raise alarm

TIRUNELVELI: Video clips showing a sambar deer feeding on garbage along with cattle in the forest area of Cheranmahadevi have sparked concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and environmental activists.

The visuals, which went viral on social media on Tuesday, allegedly show heaps of garbage dumped inside the forest buffer zone of the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR). A deer and several domestic cows can be seen rummaging through different kinds of waste in search of food.

The incident has triggered outrage, with activists alleging negligence on the part of authorities in preventing dumping inside forest limits. “We have complained several times to forest and local body officials about this. However, no action has been taken. This has been happening for the past one year,” said animal rights activist Tharick Raja.

He further alleged that while forest officials conduct strict monitoring and vehicle checks in the forest stretches of Papanasam and Kalakkad, the situation in Cheranmahadevi is alarming, with garbage lying uncleared inside the forest area.