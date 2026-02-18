Sambar deer seen feeding on garbage in reserve forest, activists raise alarm

TIRUNELVELI: Video clips showing a sambar deer feeding on garbage along with cattle in the forest area of Cheranmahadevi have sparked concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and environmental activists.
The visuals, which went viral on social media on Tuesday, allegedly show heaps of garbage dumped inside the forest buffer zone of the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR). A deer and several domestic cows can be seen rummaging through different kinds of waste in search of food.
The incident has triggered outrage, with activists alleging negligence on the part of authorities in preventing dumping inside forest limits. “We have complained several times to forest and local body officials about this. However, no action has been taken. This has been happening for the past one year,” said animal rights activist Tharick Raja.
He further alleged that while forest officials conduct strict monitoring and vehicle checks in the forest stretches of Papanasam and Kalakkad, the situation in Cheranmahadevi is alarming, with garbage lying uncleared inside the forest area.
“Wildlife, including deer and bison, and wandering domestic animals are consuming plastic waste, posing a serious threat to their health. At times, glass waste injures the animals,” Raja said.
When contacted by TNIE, the Deputy Director and Wildlife Warden of the Ambasamudram division of KMTR, LCS Srikanth, said he had requested the local body administration to remove the garbage immediately.
“We have earlier written to the local body administration thrice. Now, I have contacted the Assistant Director (Town Panchayat) and the District Environmental Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for immediate action and to ensure proper waste management,” he said. A local body official said that the waste would be removed from the forest area soon.