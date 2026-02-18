Sanitary inspectors seeking bribe to renew licences, say Kovai traders

COIMBATORE: Traders in the city have alleged that sanitary inspectors (SIs) of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) are demanding bribes for renewal of trade licences, despite the civic body having shifted the process to an online mode to eliminate direct interaction and corruption.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai (Federation of Traders' Associations) claimed that shopkeepers are being instructed at zonal offices to “meet the SI” for licence renewal. Contact numbers of ward sanitary inspectors have reportedly been displayed on notice boards, and traders are allegedly being told that payments will be accepted only after meeting them in person.

“Obtaining and renewing a trade licence is mandatory for running a business within the corporation limits. Until recently, traders had to meet the sanitary inspector concerned every year for approval, which often led to bribe demands. Small traders suffered the most,” said S Lingam, Coimbatore district president of the federation.

Following representations from traders about corruption, the mayor and the commissioner streamlined the system, allowing licence renewal fees to be paid directly at corporation treasury counters, tax collection centres and through online e-service portals, without requiring any individual approval. Traders say they welcomed the reform, hoping it would bring transparency and relief.