Sanitary inspectors seeking bribe to renew licences, say Kovai traders
COIMBATORE: Traders in the city have alleged that sanitary inspectors (SIs) of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) are demanding bribes for renewal of trade licences, despite the civic body having shifted the process to an online mode to eliminate direct interaction and corruption.
Members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai (Federation of Traders' Associations) claimed that shopkeepers are being instructed at zonal offices to “meet the SI” for licence renewal. Contact numbers of ward sanitary inspectors have reportedly been displayed on notice boards, and traders are allegedly being told that payments will be accepted only after meeting them in person.
“Obtaining and renewing a trade licence is mandatory for running a business within the corporation limits. Until recently, traders had to meet the sanitary inspector concerned every year for approval, which often led to bribe demands. Small traders suffered the most,” said S Lingam, Coimbatore district president of the federation.
Following representations from traders about corruption, the mayor and the commissioner streamlined the system, allowing licence renewal fees to be paid directly at corporation treasury counters, tax collection centres and through online e-service portals, without requiring any individual approval. Traders say they welcomed the reform, hoping it would bring transparency and relief.
However, this year, many shopkeepers claim that when they approached corporation counters to pay the renewal fee, they were turned away citing “server issues” or “computer problems” and directed to contact ward SIs instead. “If we go to meet them, it only results in financial loss for us. There is no other benefit,” a trader alleged.
With the February 15 deadline having ended, penalties will be imposed on the traders. They say they had submitted petitions to the mayor and senior officials over the past 10 days. Though strict instructions were reportedly issued to accept payments at all counters without harassment, traders allege that in several wards, systems were deliberately kept non-functional to force them to approach inspectors.
Responding to the accusations, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE that he would issue a strict warning to the officials concerned. “A circular will be issued to all sanitary inspectors regarding online payment for licence renewal. Stern action will be taken against those who ask traders to come in person,” he said.
Traders have now urged the commissioner to publicly reiterate the procedure through a circular and ensure strict action against officials violating civic body orders, stating that transparent governance is essential.