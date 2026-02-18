Tiruchy top TN tourist destination in 2025, says economic survey

TIRUCHY: The economic survey for 2025-26 released by the Tamil Nadu Planning Commission has named Tiruchy as the top tourism destination in the state among a list of 10 districts, recording visits by 3.31 crore domestic tourists during the year. Thoothukudi is placed at the second place (2.67 crore), followed by Ramanathapuram (2.62 crore) and Madurai (2.33 crore).

Thanjavur ranked eighth with 1.77 crore visitors. Welcoming the ranking, experts suggest that more measures are need to reaffirm Tiruchy’s position at the top. VB Jaganath, Member of Trichy Intra City Development Endeavours (TIDES), said inadequate tourism infrastructure at key locations, transport bottlenecks, and the absence of consistently high-quality hospitality services remain major constraints that affect the sector’s growth. Film director and tourism enthusiast Raako Yogandran said Tiruchy’s tourism potential remains largely underutilised.

He noted that recognising the city’s growing importance, several investors are planning to establish luxury and heritage hotels, a segment in which the city currently lags. Highlighting the role of the international airport in drawing visitors, particularly from north India, he said, “Efforts are under way to attract additional airlines and improve air connectivity from more parts of the country.”