TN farm sector gets a Rs 47.2K crore booster shot

Among the flagship initiatives, the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme, implemented in convergence with the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam since 2021-22, has benefited 61 lakh people with an expenditure of Rs 707 crore.

The scheme brought 58,712 acres of fallow land under cultivation, distributed 53 lakh coconut seedlings and 21 lakh fruit seed kits, and desilted over 10,500 minor irrigation tanks and waterbodies.

He said the government continues to focus on soil health through the Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom scheme, introduced with an outlay of Rs 178 crore in 2024-25 and continued with `142 crore in 2025-26. Natural farming is being promoted under the Nammazhwar Organic Farming initiatives, including research and implementation under the National Mission on Natural Farming.

Under the Kuruvai Special Package Scheme, implemented at a cost of Rs 482 crore, 19.51 lakh farmers benefited, he said. For the first time, a special paddy package was extended to non-delta districts in 2025-26 at a cost of Rs 115 crore. Paddy cultivation during the Kuruvai season reached 12.48 lakh acres, an increase of 3 lakh acres compared to the previous year.

To strengthen irrigation, 2 lakh new free electricity connections were provided to farmers over the past five years, with Rs 33,904 crore sanctioned towards free power supply. The Micro Irrigation Scheme, offering 100% subsidy to small and marginal farmers, covered 5 lakh hectares at a cost of Rs 4,061 crore.

The minister reiterated that the government would continue its comprehensive approach to strengthen agriculture, protect farmers from risks and ensure sustainable growth in the sector in the coming year.

Under Rs 482-crore Kuruvai Special Package Scheme, 19.51 lakh farmers benefited. A special paddy package was extended to non-delta districts in 2025-26 at a cost of Rs 115 crore, said MRK Panneerselvam