TN farm sector gets a Rs 47.2K crore booster shot

CHENNAI: With no major announcements, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam on Tuesday presented the Interim Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, pegging the allocation for the department at Rs 47,248.24 crore, a significant increase from Rs 45,661 crore in 2025-26.
Presenting his fifth Agriculture Budget, the minister said the steady increase in allocations — from Rs 34,220 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 47,248.24 crore in 2026-27, underscored the state government’s sustained focus on agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He said all ongoing schemes aimed at enhancing farmers’ income, improving productivity, expanding irrigation, ensuring food and nutritional security, and promoting sustainable agricultural development, would continue.
Highlighting macro indicators, Panneerselvam said the average Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in agriculture increased from 1.36% during 2012-13 to 2020-21 to 3.03% during 2021-22 to 2024-25. At constant (2011-12) prices, GSVA rose by nearly 9.97% toRs 59.12 lakh in 2024-25 from Rs 53.76 lakh in the previous year. He also stated that Tamil Nadu had succeeded in arresting the decline in cultivable land caused by climate change and natural calamities. The double-cropped area increased to 13.99 lakh hectares in 2024-25, nearly 2 lakh hectares more than in 2019-20.
Among the flagship initiatives, the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme, implemented in convergence with the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam since 2021-22, has benefited 61 lakh people with an expenditure of Rs 707 crore.
The scheme brought 58,712 acres of fallow land under cultivation, distributed 53 lakh coconut seedlings and 21 lakh fruit seed kits, and desilted over 10,500 minor irrigation tanks and waterbodies.
He said the government continues to focus on soil health through the Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom scheme, introduced with an outlay of Rs 178 crore in 2024-25 and continued with `142 crore in 2025-26. Natural farming is being promoted under the Nammazhwar Organic Farming initiatives, including research and implementation under the National Mission on Natural Farming.
Under the Kuruvai Special Package Scheme, implemented at a cost of Rs 482 crore, 19.51 lakh farmers benefited, he said. For the first time, a special paddy package was extended to non-delta districts in 2025-26 at a cost of Rs 115 crore. Paddy cultivation during the Kuruvai season reached 12.48 lakh acres, an increase of 3 lakh acres compared to the previous year.
To strengthen irrigation, 2 lakh new free electricity connections were provided to farmers over the past five years, with Rs 33,904 crore sanctioned towards free power supply. The Micro Irrigation Scheme, offering 100% subsidy to small and marginal farmers, covered 5 lakh hectares at a cost of Rs 4,061 crore.
The minister reiterated that the government would continue its comprehensive approach to strengthen agriculture, protect farmers from risks and ensure sustainable growth in the sector in the coming year.
