TN Govt did not address Madurai’s needs: Farmers and trade bodies

MADURAI: The state government has failed to address long-pending infrastructure and agrarian needs of Madurai, opined leaders of farmers associations and trade bodies.
S Rethinavelu, president of the Agri and All Trade Chamber, said an announcement regarding steps to list Madurai airport as a Point of Call (POC), which would enable direct international flight services from the city. “We are disappointed the government gave no assurance that this would be taken up with the Centre,” he said. Drawing comparison to Chennai’s Rs 6,045 crore North Chennai development package, Rethinavelu said a similar project should be implemented in Madurai also.
Welcoming the allocation of Rs 374 crore for RiverFront Development project for multiple corporations including Madurai (Vaigai) and Rs 498 crore for desilting multiple river basins including the Vaigai, Dr Mahendra Varma, a city-based activist, said the project should be properly implemented.
M Raja, president of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam, highlighted that steps are required to prevent sewage from flowing into the Vaigai. “This is not the first time such an announcement has been made,” he added.
Farmers pointed out that allocation for the sector was insufficient. M P Raman, a farmer leader from Madurai, said “The amount is not enough to desilt Vaigai canals. Several check dams and shutters also require maintenance.”
Farmers also demanded action to desilt the Vaigai dam to increase storage capacity.