TN govt must explain how it spent debt money: Opposition

CHENNAI: Launching a sharp attack on the DMK government, the BJP and its allies on Tuesday termed it the interim budget a self-praising document that lacked concrete welfare measures and pushed Tamil Nadu deeper into debt. “For people who have faced deception for five years, this is nothing new,” BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said.

Union minister L Murugan said the budget contains no welfare schemes for the people and accused the DMK of focusing on praising the “ruling family” instead of addressing public concerns. He claimed the government’s only achievement was pushing the state’s debt beyond Rs 10 lakh crore and questioned how the borrowed funds were utilised.

Pointing out that the revenue deficit has been pegged at Rs 48,696 crore and that the government plans to borrow Rs 1,78,308 crore in 2026-27, taking the state’s total debt to Rs 10,71,770 crore by March 31, 2027, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan demanded a white paper detailing the utilisation of borrowed funds.