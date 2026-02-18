TN Interim Budget 2026–27: Numbers do not lie

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday presented a Rs 4.67 lakh crore interim budget for poll-bound TN, with a total revenue deficit projection of Rs 48,696.32 crore and total debt burden of Rs 10.62 lakh crore expected by March 31, 2027.

Presenting the interim budget for 2026-27 that saw a maximum of Rs 57,039 crore earmarked for education and Rs 35,773 crore for urban development sectors, and Rs 22,090 crore for the health department, Thennarasu launched a broadside against the BJP-led centre for its “unprecedented fiscal injustice” and attempt to create a “financial crisis in TN”. He also spotlighted the significant progress made across sectors by the DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin amid such political challenges and global headwinds.

While the revenue deficit shot up for the current year by Rs 27,584 crore from Rs 41,635 crore (1.17% of GSDP) as projected in the 2025-26 budget to a revised estimate of Rs 69,219 crore (1.94% of GSDP), the fiscal deficit was revised from the 2025-26 budget estimate of Rs 1,06,963 crore (3% of GSDP) to Rs 1,24,007 (3.48% of GSDP) crore in the revised estimate, an increase of Rs 17,044 crore.

The minister, who allocated a large chunk of his 142-minute speech to recall the achievements of the DMK government over the past five years, however, did not make any new announcements in the interim budget in keeping with the conventions of the House. The new government, which would assume office after the Assembly polls, will present a full budget.