TN sets course for emission cuts by 2030

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that Tamil Nadu will formulate State Determined Contributions (SDCs) to establish measurable carbon-reduction targets across departments by 2030, positioning the state on a par with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Inaugurating the two-day Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 4.0 in Chennai, Stalin said future state budgets would integrate climate action and align departmental schemes with emission reduction goals. The summit, organised under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, brought together policymakers, multilateral agencies and subject experts to deliberate on the state’s climate roadmap.

During the event, the chief minister launched TN-SHORE (Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy) and distributed revolving fund-based micro-loans of Rs 5 lakh each to the Killai–MGR Nagar and Killai–Kalaignar Nagar Mangrove Protection Groups. Officials said similar assistance would be extended to 32 other mangrove protection groups to bolster coastal livelihoods.

He also laid the foundation stone for a Sea Cow (Dugong) Protection Centre at Thanjavur Manora. An MoU was exchanged between the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the United Nations Environment Programme and the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Fund to establish a Circular Economy Centre at IIT-M.