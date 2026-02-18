TN Villagers besiege forest staff demanding to release youth

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed near Manapparai on Tuesday after villagers intercepted a Forest Department vehicle and staged a protest demanding the release of a youth who was detained on suspicion of poaching in the reserve forest near Pannankombu village. The road blockade affected vehicle movement on the Manapparai-Thuvarankurichi main road for nearly two hours. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers, and senior officials held negotiations with the protesters.

Police sources said residents of villages such as Poigaipatti and Pannankombu traditionally venture into the nearby reserve forest for three days during 'Maha Sivaratri' as part of a ritual. However, in recent years, the Forest Department has warned them that such activities violate provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, officials said. Despite the prohibition, a group of villagers allegedly attempted to enter the forest in the wee hours on Monday.