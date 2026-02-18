Tourism at Hogenakkal Falls takes a dip with dwindling Cauvery flow

DHARMAPURI: Tourism activity at Hogenakkal Falls in Dharmapuri has taken a hit this season with significantly reduced flow in the Cauvery River, deterring visitors and affecting local livelihood. Local vendors, cooks and coracle operators reported steep losses as footfall dwindled, with businesses now largely dependent on local visitors rather than the usual crowds from neighbouring states. Officials have acknowledged the poor river flow as a key reason for the slump in tourism and are hopeful for improvement in the coming weeks.

Hogenakkal is one of the most important tourist destinations in Dharmapuri, attracting thousands of visitors over the summer. The Cauvery River flow attracts, on average, 10 lakh unique visitors every summer. However, the river flow has drastically decreased this year, with only 200 cusecs recorded. Residents are concerned about the situation, as the upcoming summer season seems bleak.

C Prabhu from Hogenakkal told TNIE, "We have about 428 registered coracle operators, who have no means of livelihood. Previously, coracle operations were conducted at three locations in Hogenakkal. But due to poor inflow, we can now only operate in one area, the Thammabachikkai-Periyapani area. Moreover, tourists arriving here, after seeing the poor inflows, do not take part in the coracle rides. This deeply affects our livelihood."