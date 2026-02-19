22 TN fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy for alleged IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy has detained 22 fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu and violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to preliminary reports on Thursday, three mechanised boats owned by Anthony Keruniraj, Venkadesan, and Alex Daniel of Rameswaram, carrying 18 fishermen, set out to sea on Wednesday, February 18.

Similarly, a boat owned by Malairajan of Mandapam, carrying four fishermen, also departed on the same day.

The Sri Lankan Navy detained the 22 fishermen and seized their four boats for alleged IMBL violations, and they have been taken into custody for further legal action.