Aavin fails to release Rs 1-crore salary dues; computers, AC seized from office

MADURAI: Staff of the district labour court on Wednesday seized 30 computers and an air conditioner from the premises of Aavin dairy, for failing to clear salary arrears of 20 contract workers totalling Rs 1.16 crore that was pending from 1996-2015, thereby bringing to an end the long drawn legal battle of the workers.

M Subramanian, counsel for the employees who have since retired, told TNIE that Aavin hired 20 people as daily wage labourers in 1987-88. Even after two years, their jobs were not regularised.

In 1988, they submitted petitions to the Aavin management, which they rejected. In 1994, the workers filed a complaint with the labour inspector, who conducted an inquiry and issued three orders to Aavin directing it to regularise their jobs.

Aavin appealed against the order before the Labour Court in Madurai. The court dismissed the appeal and ordered Aavin to make the workers permanent with retrospective effect from 1995. However, Aavin approached the Madras High Court against the order.