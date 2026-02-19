Cable car in Marina to be built through PPP

CHENNAI: In a bid to boost tourism, Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, during the budget presentation on Wednesday, announced a ropeway car facility at Marina Beach, connecting the Lighthouse and the Anna Memorial.

The project, to be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, has been taken up after a feasibility study.

The other key announcements include the redevelopment of nine bus termini - George Town, Kathivakkam, Thoraipakkam, Pallikkaranai, Ramapuram, Sri Nagar, Nanganallur, NGO Colony (Adambakkam) and Madipakkam, at a cost of Rs 110 crore through the PPP model.

The corporation will also implement a ‘Digital Twin’ project for Chennai, along with an Urban Data Observatory and Asset Management Software, to assist in planning for flood risks and traffic congestion.

An official from the Special Projects department said while the existing Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) currently facilitates monitoring of flood-prone areas and subways through cameras, the new initiative will integrate cameras from all departments.

The project will initially be rolled out as a pilot covering five square kilometres in Nungambakkam, including College Road, Greams Road and Anna Salai.

An ‘Urban Greening’ project was also announced at a cost of Rs 45 crore to transform the Buckingham Canal stretch from the northern end of Kasturibai Nagar to the Thiruvanmiyur South area. The project will feature walking paths, bicycle tracks, Miyawaki forests, children’s play equipment and seating facilities.